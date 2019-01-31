Enema de café, la nueva e inusual propuesta de Gwyneth Paltrow para limpiar el organismo
La actriz ha sorprendido a sus fans una vez más.
Gwyneth Paltrow es una firme defensora de las dietas detox y ha compartido muchas formas de rebajar como eliminar el gluten de la alimentación y otras. Pero, su más reciente idea ha causado conmoción en sus seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
Favourite food? – – – ••• #marvel #antman #rdj #pepperony #infinitywar #mcu #gwynethpaltrow #loki #sciencebros #amatw #winterwidow #thor #hulk #avengers #avengers3 #avengers4 #ironman #quotes #cateblanchett #vines #stony #stucky #memes #captainamerica #vision #ships #starlord #stanlee #natasharomanoff #NEW
A través de su sitio Goop ha lanzado un aparato para introducir café vía anal al cuerpo. Y es que su idea es que el café entre al cuerpo por el recto para realizar limpiezas.
A pesar de los riesgos, Gwyneth promete que el artefacto no sólo dejará el colon reluciente, sino que a través de estos baños de café se consiguen aliviar la depresión, los nervios, los dolores agudos e incluso los síntomas de la alergia.
Todo ello a un precio de lujo, que no cualquiera puede pagar, pues el aparato cuesta más de 11 euros.
View this post on Instagram
It’s way too cold for outdoor pics, like the outfit photos from yesterday. I can’t believe the temps dropped a lot more. However, I’m making the best out of this #polarvortex by flipping through @gwynethpaltrow’s latest cookbook, “The Clean Plate” (I’m such a huge fan of hers, her @goop website, podcast, beauty products, etc.), and using her recipes & items from the winter 2019 @getrawbox to inspire a warming, comforting snack. Since I love the Chocolate Chia Pudding (I’m a little obsessed), Cashew Turmeric Iced Latte, and Apricot, Cashew & Coconut Truffles, I opted to combine the chia pudding and latte ideas by adding this @gaiaherbs Golden Milk Powdered Turmeric Supplement (it contains turmeric, dates, cardamom, ashwagandha root, vanilla bean & black pepper) to a basic unsweetened #chiapudding base (I combined cashew milk & chia seeds in a mason jar, made sure to shake it well while doing the chia pudding dance & allowed it to thicken in the fridge). Although chilled, this spicy chia pudding has a warming effect. It’s especially nice when topped w/@laughinggiraffeorganics Goji Maca #Snakaroons, as well as having a couple more on the side. Yum! You can look back a couple posts to see what else came in that #getrawbox. As for #TheCleanPlate book, I found mine for 30% off the retail price at @target. It’s packed w/clean recipes (not all are plant based, but those that are vegan are clearly labeled; many non vegan recipes can be adjusted to suit your needs), sample menus & interviews w/nutrition experts/doctors. Of course I enjoy the raw vegan recipes, but I also like the cooked recipes on a cold winters night. May I recommend the Faux Meat Beet Tacos & the Nomato Sauce (a tomato-free sauce that substitutes butternut squash & beets as the star ingredients). Okay, now back to my snack & the latest #gooppodcast (I like to listen to it while taking a bath w/Goop Bath Salts cut w/epsom salts; it makes the fancy salts last longer). Stay warm lovelies ✨ #dairyfree #glutenfree #cleaneating #nutrition #wellness #subscriptionbox #rawvegansnack #goldenmilk #gaiaherbs #laughinggiraffeorganics #goop #goopwellness #gwynethpaltrow #targetfinds #cookbook 💕✨💙📚😋
La actriz no deja claro si ella ya lo ha probado, pero no es la primera vez que sus ideas generan burlas y la meten en problemas.
Pues, hace años también se ganó unos cuantos titulares y chistes con ideas como introducir huevos de jade en la vagina o usar unos "polvos de la pasión" para modificar el sabor de los genitales femeninos.