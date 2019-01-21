¿Selena está invitada? Revelan la lista de invitados a la boda de Justin y Hailey
Se ha conocido quiénes son algunos de los invitados de la boda más esperada.
Falta casi un mes para la boda más esperada del año, la de Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin y ya se ha revelado quiénes serán los invitados a ese gran día.
La pareja se casó por el civil a finales del año pasado y el 28 de febrero será la boda eclesiástica, que se realizará en Los Ángeles.
El tío de la famosa modelo y esposa del cantante, Billy reveló parte de los famosos que están invitados al enlace matrimonial y entre ellos destacan:
Khloé, Kim y Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie y Kendall, Travis Scott, Gigi y Bella Hadid. Incluso se cree que Gigi y Kendall podrían ser parte del cortejo de Hailey.
Aún no se conoce la lista completa de invitados, pero sin duda estos son los que están de primeros en la lista. Tampoco sabemos si invitarán a Selena, pues aunque es la ex, Justin aun siente mucho cariño por ella. Pero, seguro esto no haría a Hailey feliz.
Entre otros detalles que se han conocido sobre la esperada boda, TMZ reveló que la famosa pareja ya está ensayando el baile que harán en su gran día.
Justin y Hailey son la pareja del momento y el mundo tiene sus ojos puestos sobre ellos y su boda, de la cual tienen muchas expectativas.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!