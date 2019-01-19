Jennifer López se muestra sin maquillaje en las redes y nos da más razones para amarla
JLo es la mujer perfecta.
Jennifer López deleita a sus fans constantemente con atrevidas y sensuales fotografías que muestran lo bien que se mantiene a sus 49 años. Pero, esta vez ha impresionado por una foto muy diferente.
Y es que la cantante publicó a través de su Instagram una imagen en la que se muestra al natural, sin filtros ni maquillaje y demostró una vez más por qué la amamos.
La foto la acompañó con el texto "sin filtro, sin maquillaje, ámame como soy".
Además de mostrar su rostro al natural, Jennifer López también dejó ver su cabello recogido como un día habitual, y no arreglado ni con un gran peinado como suele asistir a sus eventos.
En solo 5 horas la imagen alcanzó más de 1 millón de likes y más de 13 mil comentarios de sus fans que no tardaron en llenarla de halagos.
“Que hermosa mujer, nada plástica, es un ejemplo”, “cuando creía que no podías ser más perfecta subes esta foto”, “ojalá pudiera verme así de hermosa sin maquillaje”, “Jennifer eres perfecta, te amo”, “por eso tú eres la reina, que perfecta eres”, y “por más fotos así, que saquen la verdadera belleza de la mujer”, fueron algunos de los comentarios.
Una vez más JLo ha demostrado que con o sin maquillaje luce fenomenal, transmitiendo un hermoso mensaje a las mujeres, y es que no necesitan maquillarse para lucir perfectas.