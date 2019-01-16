Por qué Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton no deben llevar sus bolsos con la mano derecha

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex visits @smartworkscharity, after this morning’s announcement Her Royal Highness will be its Patron. The charity helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. After dropping into a roundtable discussion with volunteers and clients, The Duchess met some of the women who have been successful in their interviews after being coached at @smartworkscharity. Many of these women have come from prison, job centres, care homes and homeless shelters – where they have been unsuccessful in over 20 applications. Several women shared their stories with The Duchess today and told HRH how the charity has given the self-belief to improve their lives.📷PA