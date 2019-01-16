Por qué Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton no deben llevar sus bolsos con la mano derecha
Saber llevar el bolso y con la mano correcta puede convertir tu look en todo un éxito y eso lo saben muy bien Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton conocen una razón muy específica para llevar el bolso con la mano correcta. Y es que las mujeres de la Familia Real rara vez se ven sin bolso de algún tipo, y cuando no es así pues lo llevan en la mano izquierda.
The Duchess of Sussex visits @smartworkscharity, after this morning’s announcement Her Royal Highness will be its Patron. The charity helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. After dropping into a roundtable discussion with volunteers and clients, The Duchess met some of the women who have been successful in their interviews after being coached at @smartworkscharity. Many of these women have come from prison, job centres, care homes and homeless shelters – where they have been unsuccessful in over 20 applications. Several women shared their stories with The Duchess today and told HRH how the charity has given the self-belief to improve their lives.📷PA
Según la experta real Myka Meier de Beaumont Etiquette-que fue entrenada por un antiguo miembro de The Queen's Household-existe una razón simple y no es otra que la etiqueta real, pues el sostener una bolsa en la mano izquierda deja la mano derecha libre para saludar a los miembros del público.
Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited King’s College London and The Mother and Baby Unit at the Bethlem Royal Hospital to find out more about the challenges and issues surrounding maternal mental health. The Duchess received a briefing on work being done in perinatal research, spoke to professionals about how they support new mothers, and spent time with patients undergoing treatment. 📸PA
Como dice ella, "Al ingresar a una sala o evento, se guardan bolsos o carteras en la mano izquierda para que su mano derecha permanezca abierta para encontrarse, saludar y dar la mano. ¡El Príncipe Carlos también hace esto!", dijo Myka Meier a al portal “Cosmopolitan”.
Cómo llevar el bolso según el protocolo
Aunque tengas un bolso preferido no lo utilices en todas las ocasiones. Cada bolso tiene su momento y su lugar; existe el bolso perfecto para cada momento.
Los bolsos grandes se deben llevar de día y en ocasiones informales.
Royal Etiquette Hack: When entering a room or event, handbags or briefcases are held in the LEFT hand so that your right hand stays open to meet, greet and shake hands! Prince Charles does this too!🤴Flip to see pics of Princes Diana showing us the way😍👸Our next Duchess Effect Intensive Course is Saturday March 16th @theplazahotel // Bookable at BeaumontEtiquette.com Photo Credit: Getty #etiquette
Los bolsos pequeños y de mano resérvalos para ocasiones especiales como un cocktel y para lucir de noche.
El bolso de mano debe sujetarse con la mano izquierda para poder tener siempre libre la derecha a la hora de saludar, dar la mano o recibir algo.
My favorite pic of The Queen boarding a flight with her puppies 🐶😍Today I’m contributing to an article on travel etiquette! As I’m writing I’d love to incorporate the top pet peeves YOU experience when traveling🙈✈️🚢🛸🚂🚘🚲 especially during two of the busiest travel weeks of the year🤦♀️🧐 Thanks team for chiming in!! Also a huge thank you to all the publications tagged in this photo who included me in their stories this month 😘😘Make sure to get your daily etiquette dose by reading up! 🥳 PS – for a good smile flip through these pics to see how the Queen’s dogs are trained to board a flight 😆🙌✈️ Photo Credit: Getty Images
El bolso crossbody, que permite tener las dos manos libres, sólo debe utilizarse en ocasiones informales.
En un restaurante el bolso nunca deberá dejarse sobre la mesa o colgando de la silla. En su lugar utiliza colgadores, guardarropas, o pósalo sobre tus rodillas.
Un bolso nunca debe posarse en el suelo, sean cuales sean las circunstancias.
Un bolso para ir a trabajar debe ser de colores oscuros y sobrios como el negro, beige, o camel. Es preferible llevarlo en el codo o antebrazo. Da cierto aire sofisticado, serio y elegante.
En bodas, bautizos y comuniones lleva bolsos de mano, bomboneras o clutch, ahora ya los sabes, solo debes colgar tu bolso y comenzar a saludar para que practiques tal como lo reseña el portal “Caminatta”.