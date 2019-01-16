Estás viendo:

Por qué Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton no deben llevar sus bolsos con la mano derecha

Saber llevar el bolso y con la mano correcta puede convertir tu look en todo un éxito y eso lo saben muy bien Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton conocen una razón muy específica para llevar el bolso con la mano correcta. Y es que las mujeres de la Familia Real rara vez se ven sin bolso de algún tipo, y cuando no es así pues lo llevan en la mano izquierda.

Según la experta real Myka Meier de Beaumont Etiquette-que fue entrenada por un antiguo miembro de The Queen's Household-existe una razón simple y no es otra que la etiqueta real, pues el sostener una bolsa en la mano izquierda deja la mano derecha libre para saludar a los miembros del público.

Como dice ella, "Al ingresar a una sala o evento, se guardan bolsos o carteras en la mano izquierda para que su mano derecha permanezca abierta para encontrarse, saludar y dar la mano. ¡El Príncipe Carlos también hace esto!", dijo Myka Meier a al portal “Cosmopolitan”.

Cómo llevar el bolso según el protocolo

Aunque tengas un bolso preferido no lo utilices en todas las ocasiones. Cada bolso tiene su momento y su lugar; existe el bolso perfecto para cada momento.

Los bolsos grandes se deben llevar de día y en ocasiones informales.

Los bolsos pequeños y de mano resérvalos para ocasiones especiales como un cocktel y para lucir de noche.

El bolso de mano debe sujetarse con la mano izquierda para poder tener siempre libre la derecha a la hora de saludar, dar la mano o recibir algo.

El bolso crossbody, que permite tener las dos manos libres, sólo debe utilizarse en ocasiones informales.

En un restaurante el bolso nunca deberá dejarse sobre la mesa o colgando de la silla. En su lugar utiliza colgadores, guardarropas, o pósalo sobre tus rodillas.

Un bolso nunca debe posarse en el suelo, sean cuales sean las circunstancias.

Un bolso para ir a trabajar debe ser de colores oscuros y sobrios como el negro, beige, o camel. Es preferible llevarlo en el codo o antebrazo. Da cierto aire sofisticado, serio y elegante.

En bodas, bautizos y comuniones lleva bolsos de mano, bomboneras o clutch, ahora ya los sabes, solo debes colgar tu bolso y comenzar a saludar para que practiques tal como lo reseña el portal “Caminatta”.

