Revelan los primeros detalles de la boda cristiana de Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin… y la salud de Selena Gomez está en riesgo
El cantante de 24 años y la modelo de 22, enviaron las invitaciones a sus familiares y amigos, aunque todavía no han divulgado donde se llevará a cabo la ceremonia.
Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin han vivido una gran historia de amor, sellada en septiembre de 2018 cuando decidieron casarse en secreto en una corte de Nueva York.
Pero ahora la pareja está de lleno con los planes de su boda cristiana, la cual se celebraría el 28 de febrero, según fuentes comentaron a la web Page Six.
La decoración de la fiesta ya está en marcha, aseguró la fuente, y los bailarines que actuarán en la misma ya están ensayando. El toque musical lo dará Tay James, el DJ personal de Justin Bieber.
Peligra la salud de Selena Gomez, ex de Justin Bieber
Selena Gómez y Justin Bieber sostuvieron una larga e intermitente relación amorosa desde 2011 hasta 2017. Fue el primer gran amor de los dos, que crecieron y se desarrollaron juntos en el mundo del espectáculo.
A finales de 2018, Selena sufrió un quiebre emocional y tuvo que ser internada en un hospital psiquiátrico en octubre, debido a lo traumático que fue para ella el matrimonio de su ex, sumado a los problemas de salud que enfrentaba por complicaciones en su riñón debido al trasplante, así como síntomas del Lupus que padece.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Ahora la cantante se encuentra recuperada, pero corre riesgo nuevamente su salud ante el matrimonio cristiano de Justin. Lo cierto es que ella se ha negado por completo a tener contacto con él, todo para mantener su equilibrio emocional y bienestar.