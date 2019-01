Jennifer Lopez y su impactante vestido rojo con el que se ganó la admiración del mundo

View this post on Instagram

“This moment in time, for women, this is kind of a revolution…an emotional, kind of spiritual revolution that's affecting the world. A storm that we're creating, kicking up a little bit of dust and letting people know that we're here to stay, and we understand our power, and our value, and our worth. And that's only going to grow…I don't ever want to be told I can't do anything that I want to do. I'm gonna do it.” 💥 – read the full @harpersbazaarus interview thru the link in my stories NOW 💋