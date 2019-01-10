Jennifer López está harta del machismo y envía poderoso mensaje a las mujeres para cambiar el mundo
La cantante protagonizó la portada de la revista Harper’s Bazaar.
Jennifer López protagoniza la portada de la edición de febrero de la revista Harper’s Bazaar y ha enviado un poderoso mensaje a las mujeres.
#LIMITLESS VIDEO OUT NOW I've been getting a lot of questions about the video… so here is what I wanted to say with it… There is a little girl or boy inside all of us who's always there no matter how old we are and that little person is the one who's always fighting and getting back up and helping us thru every moment. The one we need to protect but also keeps us optimistic and full of hope…The hill symbolized life itself and how when you're born a woman from the get it's an uphill battle it's a struggle. At the beginning of the video I am standing there and there is a change in the weather and the lil girl in me is chasing after one of the leaves 🍁… the storm gets more intense…the girls in the RED hallway represent the women of today…a strong army of women on fire (red 👠 and tights) who are actually creating this storm!! This storm of change which eventually reaches all the way to the ocean 🌊 changing the world… they have realized their power, drawing on one another's strength and removing a suit that doesn't quite fit, revealing that they are stronger, more beautiful and more unstoppable together in unison and in their own skin…at the end of the video we find that what our girl was chasing all along, what she was searching for was always there inside of her. It was the realization that she and all the limitless power she could ever need is right there in her. Always was. Always will be…
La famosa cantante ha hablado sobre el machismo, que considera impera en la industria de la música.
A través de su Instagram, JLo publicó la portada con un mensaje de empoderamiento que conmovió a sus seguidoras.
“En este momento, para las mujeres, esto es una especie de revolución, una revolución emocional y espiritual que afecta al mundo. Una tormenta que estamos creando, levantando un poco de polvo y dejando que la gente sepa que estamos aquí para quedarnos”, aseguró la cantante.
"This moment in time, for women, this is kind of a revolution…an emotional, kind of spiritual revolution that's affecting the world. A storm that we're creating, kicking up a little bit of dust and letting people know that we're here to stay, and we understand our power, and our value, and our worth. And that's only going to grow…I don't ever want to be told I can't do anything that I want to do. I'm gonna do it." 💥
También aseguró que las mujeres “entendemos nuestro poder y nuestro valor. Y eso solo va a crecer. Nunca quiero que me digan que no puedo hacer nada de lo que quiero hacer. Voy a hacerlo”.
La intérprete de “Dinero” reveló que le preguntan “¿por qué es tan exitosa siendo mujer?”, pero que si fuera hombre no le preguntarían eso.
"Lo que pasa con la gente, especialmente con las mujeres, es que puedes tener 12 personas que te dicen que eres increíble, pero la persona que te critica… esa es la voz que se te queda en la cabeza. Hasta que dices: ‘Espera, he hecho esto durante mucho tiempo. No es un error. Trabajé duro para estar aquí. ¿Y sabes qué? Felicidades, a mí misma. No de una manera arrogante", expresa con orgullo.
