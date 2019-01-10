Atacan a la Chica Fiji, mientras ella goza de un increíble éxito por sus apariciones ‘accidentales’
Jamie Lee Curtis cree que fue desagradable la campaña de Fiji
Todos la conocemos como La chica Fiji.. Una jovencita de vestido azul, cabello castaño y esbelta figura apareció en todas las fotografías de los Globos de Oro 2019. Con una bandeja de botellas Fiji, la chica llamada Kelleth Cuthbert robó el foco de la alfombra roja.
Las burlas abundaron inmediatamente, y muchos tomaron esto con gracia. Kelleth asegura jamás imaginó salir en el cuadro. Ella creía que los fotógrafos la iban a desenfocar o que ni siquiera aparecía en los retratos tomados.
La revista Hola decidió entrevistarla sobre este éxito avasallador que ha tenido últimamente. Cutbert hasta ha tenido presencia en importantes programas, y ha hecho diversas parodias. Ella ha conseguido miles de seguidores en sus redes sociales después del incidente, entrevistas y hasta Fiji compartió algunos de los memes más graciosos.
No a todos les resultó divertido
Jamie Lee Curtis alzó la voz a través de sus redes sociales. Su esposo fue quien le contó la anécdota de Kelleth y que ella también aparecía en una fotografía junto a la joven. La actriz cuenta en Instagram que se intentó apartar de la "descarada promoción de Fiji en que mujeres jóvenes con sus bandejas llenas de su agua se pararon cerca de una cámara designada".
Ella cuenta: "Sabía que había un fotógrafo ahí, así que me aparté y dije a viva voz que no quería hacer publicidad para ninguno", explicó.
Ni Fiji ni la joven han respondido a este ataque. Sin embargo, Jamie ha tenido gran apoyo entre sus seguidores quienes opinan fue de mal gusto la publicidad de Fiji.
So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website. I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.