Jennifer López sorprende en la nueva portada de Bazaar posando como una clásica clavadista
La actriz y cantante de raíces boricuas, lució fabulosa en dos diseños 'retro' de trajes de baño
Ligera y elegante como un ave, así se muestra Jennifer López quien engalanará la portada de la revista Harper's Bazaar del próximo mes de febrero.
La revista dedica la portada y un reportaje especial a la Diva del Bronx, quien posó para el lente de la fotografa Camilla Akrans, en una sesión con temática atlética.
En el reportaje, la estrella se luce con dos diseños de trajes de baño estilo retro, con aire a los años 50 y en unas poses muy arriesgadas y sofisticadas.
View this post on Instagram
@jlo is (still) on top of the world. Tap the link in our bio to see her February 2019 cover story on Bazaar.com. Photography by @studioakrans Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by @hairbylorenzomartin Makeup by @scottbarnes68 #jenniferlopez wears @ysl, @vexclothing and @tiffanyandco jewelry
JLo, quien es reconocida como una de las figuras latinas más influyentes del espectáculo, comenta sobre su romance, su rol como madre, como empresaria y sobre cómo ha logrado llevar por 30 años su vida ligada al show business.
"A veces me canso. Me canso mucho. Pero nunca pienso, 'no quiero hacer esto'. Solo creo que necesito un descanso. Realmente siento que me quedan muchas cosas que quiero hacer. No sé si alguna vez llegaré a un punto en el que me sienta satisfecha y vaya, lo hice todo . He terminado. No tengo nada más que decir. Espero que ese día nunca llegue." Es uno de los fragmentos de la entrevista concedida por la estrella al medio impreso.
View this post on Instagram
“Sometimes I get tired,” she admits. “I get tired a lot. But I never think, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ I just think I need a break. I really feel like I have a lot left that I want to do. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to a point where I’ll be satisfied and go, ‘I did it. All of it. I’m done. I got nothing else to say.’ I hope that day never comes.” — #JenniferLopez in our February 2019 issue. Photography by @studioakrans Styling by @patrickmackieinsta @jlo wears @givenchyofficial @harrywinston and @jimmychoo
No te pierdas:
"Salvajemente enamorada", se lee en la portada que acompaña el nombre de la celebridad en la portada de la revista, muy a tono con el mes del amor por la celebración del Día de San Valentín, el próximo 14 de febrero.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing our February 2019 cover star… @jlo! The singer, actress, and mother opens up about finding love and how she’s survived 30 years in show business. Tap the link in bio for the full cover story. Photography by @studioakrans Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by @hairbylorenzomartin Makeup by @scottbarnes68 #JenniferLopez wears @gucci and @levian_jewelry
Te recomendamos en video: