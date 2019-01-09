Estás viendo:

Jennifer López sorprende en la nueva portada de Bazaar posando como una clásica clavadista

La actriz y cantante de raíces boricuas, lució fabulosa en dos diseños 'retro' de trajes de baño

Por Alba Guedez

Ligera y elegante como un ave, así se muestra Jennifer López quien engalanará la portada de la revista Harper's Bazaar del próximo mes de febrero.

La revista dedica la portada y un reportaje especial a la Diva del Bronx, quien posó para el lente de la fotografa Camilla Akrans,  en una sesión con temática atlética.

En el reportaje, la estrella se luce con dos diseños de trajes de baño estilo retro, con aire a los años 50 y en unas poses muy arriesgadas y sofisticadas.

JLo, quien es reconocida como una de las figuras latinas más influyentes del espectáculo, comenta sobre su romance, su rol como madre, como empresaria y sobre cómo ha logrado llevar por 30 años su vida ligada al show business.

"A veces me canso. Me canso mucho. Pero nunca pienso, 'no quiero hacer esto'. Solo creo que necesito un descanso. Realmente siento que me quedan muchas cosas que quiero hacer. No sé si alguna vez llegaré a un punto en el que me sienta satisfecha y vaya, lo hice todo . He terminado. No tengo nada más que decir. Espero que ese día nunca llegue." Es uno de los fragmentos de la entrevista concedida por la estrella al medio impreso.

 

"Salvajemente enamorada", se lee en la portada que acompaña el nombre de la celebridad en la portada de la revista, muy a tono con el mes del amor por la celebración del Día de San Valentín, el próximo 14 de febrero.

 

