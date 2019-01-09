Así lucen los monstruos de Bird Box, la escena fue eliminada de la película
La cinta ha sido la más exitosa de Netflix
Bird Box puede ser técnicamente una película de monstruos, pero los espectadores en realidad van a la película completa sin ver a los demonios invisibles conduciendo a la humanidad a la casi extinción. Las mentes creativas detrás del éxito de Netflix recientemente revelaron que tomaron la decisión de nunca mostrar a los monstruos en la película, pero sí hubo escenas filmadas con las criaturas.
En la película, las criaturas misteriosas aparecen ante personas que abren los ojos al aire libre y les muestran visiones de sus peores temores o arrepentimientos que rápidamente los llevan a suicidarse. Sin embargo, las personas que miran la película nunca llegan a ver estas visiones, ni tampoco vemos a los monstruos que las causan.
*Some spoilers ahead for BIRD BOX, continue reading at your own risk!* We had the unique pleasure of designing a creepy makeup for the film, although the scene ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor. Keep in mind, the fatal "vision" that each character saw would most likely be different for each person (you'll understand if you've seen the film), and this makeup appeared in a cut "dream/nightmare sequence" with Sandra Bullock's character. Considering her pregnant state and emotional arc thru the movie, the producers felt Sandra's nightmare would have something to do with a twisted, demonic baby creature attacking her (that's as much as I could gather about the context of the scene anyway). I sculpted at least 3 or 4 variations on the design before it was approved, which began as a more aggressive, monstery look and was revised to be a bit more subtle in the end. I also had the pleasure of painting the finished prosthetics before sending them to set, to be worn and performed by the one and only Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk, applied by the great @proutyfx. It's funny, I read an interview recently where Bullock described the creature as a "snake-like, green man with a horrific baby face". Many folks have speculated what the creature may have looked like, but they fail to realize the "snake-like green man" portion was simply Dirk in a spandex green-screen suit 😄. Everything from the neck down was intended to be a giant CGI creature/body added later. In the end, I actually really liked the movie and think it was better off NOT showing the makeup. Kudos to the director for sticking to her guns on that one. Still a fun project to be a part of, thanks Howie! @hoops511 #netflix #birdbox
Pero ahora podemos ver cómo se vería el monstruo, gracias al artista de maquillaje de efectos especiales de Bird Box, Andy Bergholtz. Recientemente, Bergholtz compartió su diseño para el monstruo de la película en Instagram, junto con algunos detalles sobre una escena de corte que habría mostrado a la criatura espeluznante. Las fotos muestran una cabeza de bebé veinosa, parecida a un extraterrestre, que estaba destinada a convertirse en la criatura que perseguiría al personaje de Sandra Bullock, Malorie.
Andy Bergholtz aclaró que los monstruos probablemente tomarían diferentes formas según a quién se dirigían, y que este monstruo específico fue diseñado para parecerse a un bebé para atacar los temores y la aprensión de Malorie con respecto a su embarazo. Luego reveló que la cabeza del bebé se usó en una escena donde Malorie ve al monstruo en una pesadilla, pero la escena terminó siendo cortada luego de que la directora Susanne Bier decidió no mostrar a los monstruos a lo largo de la película.
Aunque la cara de bebé demoníaca que Andy Bergholtz compartió es definitivamente espeluznante, la escena de corte que incluyó al monstruo en realidad terminó por recibir más risas que gritos. Sandra Bullock recordó en una entrevista con Bloody Disgusting que no pudo evitar reírse al ver al monstruo:
"Era un hombre verde con una cara de bebé horrible. Era como una serpiente, y yo pensaba: "No quiero verlo cuando sucede por primera vez. Solo tráelo a la habitación y hagamos la escena". Me doy vuelta y él está allí gruñéndome, eso me hizo reír demasiado. Era solo un bebé largo y gordo".