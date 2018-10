¡Te vas a enamorar! 7 fotos del hermano menor de Kate Middleton que demuestran lo atractivo que es

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday James William Middleton, the younger brother of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (wife of William, Duke of Cambridge) who read the lessons at their wedding. He runs the Cake Kit Company, which make themed cakes and cake-making kits for birthdays and other occasions. #JamesWilliamMiddleton #Middleton #DuchessofCambridge #CakeKit #British #Socialite #Birthday