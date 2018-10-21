El extravagante regalo de Kanye West para Kim Kardashian por su cumpleaños
Kim Kardashian cumple 38 años y como era de esperarse, su esposo le dió un ostentoso regalo para celebrarlo.
Kim Kardashian cumple 38 años hoy, por este motivo su esposo, el rapero Kanye West ha continuado su ya tradición de festejarlo a lo máximo, esta vez decidió llevarle flores de la manera más ostentosa posible.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Kim y Khloé compartieron el regalo de Kanye para la madre de sus hijos, a forma de instalación artística, el rapero colocó en un cuarto blanco arreglos de flores rojas en el techo y un piano en el cual un profesional interpretó melodías para Kim.
The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!! I have the sweetest most creative husband! Thank you babe love you so much!!! pic.twitter.com/hpv8HFH6kQ
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 20, 2018
Por su parte Khloe también felicitó a su hermana a través de sus redes sociales con un mensaje en el cual expresó su admiración por Kim y le agradeció por estar a su lado durante el último año, que ha sido de los más difíciles para ella.
Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!! My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I look up to. To me, You are super woman!! I’m not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy. People have no idea how selfless of a human being you are. With no credit wanted either. I am so impressed by the woman, wife and mother you have become. I’m so thankful for us getting closer over the last year. You’re a fucking rider! Without you I would be lost! Crazy shit happens to us all of the time, but how fucking lucky are we that we get to experience this crazy thing called life with one another? I know for certain, that no matter what happens to any of us, we will always be OK because we have one another. I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Keeks! I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving! I love you!! Until the end of time, I love you!!!
Su madre Kris Jenner la felicitó con un recopilado de fotografías desde que era pequeña hasta ahora.