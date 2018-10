Gael García Bernal cantando en japonés es lo más tierno que verás hoy

View this post on Instagram

Gael García Bernal (born 30 November 1978) is a Mexican actor and director. . Best known for his acclaimed performances in…Alejandro González Iñárritu's drama thrillers Amores perros (2000) and Babel (2006).. . ..Alfonso Cuarón’s coming-of-age Y Tu Mamá También (2001).. . ..Pedro Almodóvar's Bad Education (2004).. . ..Walter Salles’ Che Guevara biopic The Motorcycle Diaries (2004).. . ..and Pablo Larrain’s historical dramas No (2012) and Neruda (2016). . His many highly regarded films include; El crimen del padre Amaro (2002), The Science of Sleep (2006), Sin Nombré (2009), Even the Rain (2010), The Loneliest Planet (2014), Rosewater (2014) and Desierto (2015). . He also starred as Rodrigo de Souza in the comedy-drama web series Mozart in the Jungle (2014-2018). . García Bernal currently features, alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, in The Kindergarten Teacher (2018).. . ..stars in Gonzalo Tobal’s Argentinian crime-thriller The Accused (2018).. . ..and in Alonso Ruiz Palacios’ drama Museo (2018), which won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. . Original photographer credit: Jade Sívori . What are your thoughts on Gabriel García Bernal?