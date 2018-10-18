Las fotos que prueban el excelente padre que será el príncipe Harry
La paternidad le queda al príncipe Harry
El príncipe Harry se ha convertido en un ícono de lo varonil y del romance. Todas las mujeres suspiraban de amor ante la carisma y la rebeldía de este miembro de la realeza.
Su vida ahora parece un cuento de hadas y su historia de amor con la actriz Meghan Markle se ha robado la atención de los medios de comunicación. Más porque continúa con su carismática personalidad, rompiendo protocolos y enamorando a todos los que se encuentra en el camino.
Ahora ha anunciado que será papá, y no podemos estar más emocionados. Más porque él siempre ha mostrado su lado más sensible, y tierno con los niños. Muchos ya se sentían impacientes que Harry pudiese explotar
1.- Tiene una paciencia enorme
Los niños lo jalan, lo tocan, y él recibe todo con una paciencia inmensa y una sonrisa en los labios.
This five-year-old boy in #Dubbo somehow got past security and went straight in for what many of us have dreamed of: a stroke of #PrinceHarry's famous ginger beard! 〰 Meghan wasn't left out either — she got a big hug too ♥️ 〰 #royals #royalfamily #harryandmeghan #meghanmarkle #royalvisitaustralia #newsouthwales
2.- Una relación romántica y en donde ambos se protegen
Los dos están continuamente rompiendo el protocolo para mostrar su lado más romántico.
3.- Los niños simplemente lo aman
Tiene un carisma que atrae a los infantes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Melbourne's Government House. They greeted hordes of fans as they walked through the Royal Botanic Gardens. #princewilliam #katemiddleton #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #princeharry #meghanmarkle #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #queenelizabeth #princessdiana #kensingtonpalace
4.- Y la conexión que tiene con Meghan es indescriptible
Ambos llevan una increíble relación y es algo que podemos ver innegablemente.
5.- Vean esas miradas en donde vemos que les urge tener un bebé
Rompieron el récord y fue poco el tiempo que se tardaron en concebir.
6.- Es amoroso con todos los seres vivos
Todos queremos un líder que sepa apreciar toda vida. sin excluir.
You can see where my train of thought is going; from my last two posts! (Do have a look if you missed them) We now have Royalty travelling happily to Australia! We're looking forward to seeing the @invictusgames2018 and following friends' progress on their road to recovery. My husband got so much out of the first two Invictus Games. We have so many amazing memories. His expression in this photo speaks much about, "Here we go, that's my knees in @hellomaguk again!" Prince Harry adores dogs and always had a play with @caninepartnersuk Jester So excited about the baby news too! #laidbacklife #artist #carer #invictus #invictusathlete #princeharry #caninepartners #hello #australia #sydney
7.- Tiene una fibra humanitaria al igual que su mamá
A Harry lo mueven las causas nobles como a la princesa Diana.
Today some very lucky Albert Park Primary School students shared their 'nude food' program with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!!! Fabulous to see the royals getting on board and joining the #nudefoodmovement 🙂 View the full story via https://honey.nine.com.au/2018/10/18/09/52/harry-meghan-royal-tour-melbourne #royalvisitaustralia #harryandmeghan #princeharry #meghanmarkle #nudefoodday #nudefood
8.- Y su carácter travieso siempre lo ha vuelto muy popular
Aunque los años han pasado, el príncipe Harry ha conservado su carácter irreverente.
9.- Los niños se derriten ante sus encantos
Y todos a su alrededor están encantados con él.
10.- ¿No lo aman?
Por ello, la realeza y sus fans no pueden estar más emocionados de verlo en su papel de padre de familia. Esperamos que tenga más de un hijo para consentir.