¿Selena Gómez puede perder su trasplante de riñon por su crisis emocional?

Las emociones negativas podrían causar la deficiencia de este órgano.

Por MB

La vida de Selena Gómez parece una montaña rusa. Subidas y bajadas emocionales han marcado a la actriz y cantante de 26 años, quien en septiembre de 2017 se sometió a un trasplante de riñón tras sufrir los efectos del lupus que padece.

Pero la crisis emocional que la llevó a un hospital psiquiátrico hace unos días también podría comprometer el funcionamiento del riñón que le donó su amiga Francia Raisa, la actriz de The Secret Life of The American Teenager.

View this post on Instagram

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena tuvo un primer ingreso hospitalario la última semana de septiembre ya que estaba nerviosa y deprimida por un alarmante bajo nivel de glóbulos blancos en sangre. A finales de la semana pasada volvió a ingresar ya que su bajo nivel de glóbulos blancos persistía, lo que derivó en una “espiral emocional negativa”.

Más dolor

Las personas que desarrollan depresión pueden ser tres veces más propensas a sentir dolor , además de sufrir efectos en el sistema inmune, pues se ha dicho que la depresión aumenta el riesgo de desarrollar infecciones y enfermedades en general.

¿Crisis culpa de Justin?

La crisis emocional de la intérprete de temas como The Heart Wants What It Wants,Love You Like a Love Song y Back To You coincidió con el matrimonio de su ex, Justin Bieber con la modelo Hailey Baldwin.

Incluso apenas días después de conocerse la boda que se realizó en secreto en Nueva York Selena anunció que se tomaría un descanso de las redes sociales.

Selena, la exchica Disney, sigue en tratamiento para salirle al paso a este trance. Sus fans esperan verle de nuevo en los escenarios que le son familiares desde muy niña.

