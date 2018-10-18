¿Selena Gómez puede perder su trasplante de riñon por su crisis emocional?
Las emociones negativas podrían causar la deficiencia de este órgano.
La vida de Selena Gómez parece una montaña rusa. Subidas y bajadas emocionales han marcado a la actriz y cantante de 26 años, quien en septiembre de 2017 se sometió a un trasplante de riñón tras sufrir los efectos del lupus que padece.
Pero la crisis emocional que la llevó a un hospital psiquiátrico hace unos días también podría comprometer el funcionamiento del riñón que le donó su amiga Francia Raisa, la actriz de The Secret Life of The American Teenager.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Selena tuvo un primer ingreso hospitalario la última semana de septiembre ya que estaba nerviosa y deprimida por un alarmante bajo nivel de glóbulos blancos en sangre. A finales de la semana pasada volvió a ingresar ya que su bajo nivel de glóbulos blancos persistía, lo que derivó en una “espiral emocional negativa”.
Más dolor
Las personas que desarrollan depresión pueden ser tres veces más propensas a sentir dolor , además de sufrir efectos en el sistema inmune, pues se ha dicho que la depresión aumenta el riesgo de desarrollar infecciones y enfermedades en general.
And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1
¿Crisis culpa de Justin?
La crisis emocional de la intérprete de temas como The Heart Wants What It Wants,Love You Like a Love Song y Back To You coincidió con el matrimonio de su ex, Justin Bieber con la modelo Hailey Baldwin.
Incluso apenas días después de conocerse la boda que se realizó en secreto en Nueva York Selena anunció que se tomaría un descanso de las redes sociales.
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
Selena, la exchica Disney, sigue en tratamiento para salirle al paso a este trance. Sus fans esperan verle de nuevo en los escenarios que le son familiares desde muy niña.