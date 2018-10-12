Critican a Meghan por repetir "total look" en la boda de la princesa Eugenia de York

View this post on Instagram

#NEW The Duchess of Sussex arrives at Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank, today! | 12 October, 2018 💞 . . . . . Stunning! 💘✨ #RoyalWedding #princesseugenieandjackbrooksbank #duchessmeghan #duchessofsussex #classyinblue #beautiful #elegant #royal #royals #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #britishmonarchy #windsor #windsorroyals #theroyalfabfour #meghanmarkle Credits to: @zimbio ;