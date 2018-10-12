Estás viendo:

Critican a Meghan por repetir "total look" en la boda de la princesa Eugenia de York

Critican a Meghan por repetir "total look" en la boda de la princesa Eugenia de York

La duquesa era una de las invitadas más esperadas.

Por Roxana Peña

La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, era una de las invitadas más esperadas a la boda de la princesa Eugenia de York este viernes.

Por segunda vez, la esposa del príncipe Harry acudió al Castillo de Windsor, esta vez no como la novia, y al parecer decepcionó con su look.

La duquesa ha sido criticada por lucir nuevamente un modelo de Givenchy en un “total look” azul marino, al que nos tiene muy acostumbrados, que ha combinado con un abrigo de la misma firma de líneas sencillas que incluía cuello 'mao' y botones negros.

Sin embargo, Meghan destacó por su elegancia y sobriedad con un abrigo ligeramente entallado con botones frontales negros y bolsillos laterales.

Ha completado el look con unos zapatos salón de ante en el mismo tono del abrigo y el vestido, un bolso de mano bicolor en azul y granate y guantes negros.

Y por supuesto Meghan ha apostado por un diseño con forma de boina con detalles de plumas semitransparentes.

En cuanto al maquillaje tampoco hubo novedades, ya que la duquesa ha optado por uno muy natural, con los labios ‘nude’ y sombra marrón en los ojos.

Te recomendamos en video

Relacionados