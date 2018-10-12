"Ánimo solo por un momento", la última publicación de Selena Gómez que predecía su crisis emocional
La cantante se alejó de las redes antes de ser hospitalizada.
La cantante Selena Gómez vive uno de los momentos más difíciles de su vida. Y es que la exestrella Disney se encuentra hospitalizada en un centro de salud mental luego de sufrir una crisis emocional.
El portal TMZ reveló que la intérprete de “Back to you” ha sido hospitalizada dos veces en las últimas dos semanas.
Y justo hace tres semanas, el pasado 23 de septiembre, la cantante publicó un último post en Instagram en el que informó que se retiraba de las redes por un tiempo.
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
"Me tomo un tiempo libre de las redes, otra vez. Por mucho que me siento agradecida por la voz que las redes sociales me han dado, también estoy agradecida por poder alejarme y vivir mi presente.¡Amabilidad y ánimo solo por un momento!. Recuerden, los comentarios negativos pueden herir los sentimientos de cualquiera", fue el mensaje con el que la también actriz se despidió de las redes.
Los rumores del primer ingreso de Gómez a una clínica psiquiátrica fue a finales del mes de septiembre, es decir, el mismo tiempo que tiene de haber dejado las redes sociales.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
El último año ha sido uno de los más difíciles que le ha tocado vivir a la cantante debido a la enfermedad de Lupus que padece.
