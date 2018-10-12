"Ánimo solo por un momento", la última publicación de Selena Gómez que predecía su crisis emocional

View this post on Instagram

Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.