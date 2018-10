¡Se casa con una Lady! Exnovio de Pippa Middleton entrará a la realeza británica

View this post on Instagram

#NEW Buckingham Palace annunces the engagement of Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Tomas Kinston. The wedding will take place in spring 2019. 👑 Lady Gabriella "Ella" Windsor (Gabriella Marina Alexandra Opheila;born 1981) is a English freelance feature writer, and the only daughter of Prince Michae and Marie Christine,Princess Michael of Kent. Gabriella Windsor was born at St Mary's Hospital,London, and has and older brother, Lord Frederick Windsor. 👑 Tom Kinston is ex of Pipa Middleton, the Duchess Cambridge sister's. Tom used to procure the relase of hostages in Iraq before moving into the world of finance. He and Lady Gabriella attended Pipa Middleton wedding to James Matthews last year. 👑 #royalwedding #ladygabriella #ladygabriellawindsor #tomkinston