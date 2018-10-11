5 eventos en la vida de Selena Gomez que provocaron su ingreso a la clínica psiquiátrica
Selena Gomez tuvo una fuerte
La cantante Selena Gómez se encuentra en un centro de salud mental para recibir tratamiento tras sufrir una crisis emocional, así lo reveló este miércoles el portal TMZ.
En la publicación detallaron que la intérprete de Back to you ha sido hospitalizada dos veces en las últimas dos semanas.
1.- Tuvo una recaída en su salud
Un portal de noticias internacionales asegura que Selena Gomez tuvo una baja en sus glóbulos blancos lo que bajó sus ánimos totalmente. Aunque, por el momento, no hay información oficial sobre lo sucedido.
En estos momentos solamente existen las especulaciones. Lo que sí sabemos es que Selena ha tenido muchos conflictos emocionales tras su experiencia cercana a la muerte. Ella misma lo ha confesado en diversas ocasiones.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
2.-Las relaciones de Selena Gomez
Mientras tanto, sus fans ya están atacando a su ex pareja Justin Bieber. Muchos creen que en verdad tuvo una crisis nerviosa por la reciente boda del cantante. Asimismo, The Weeknd también regresó con su ex novia por lo que él también pudo afectar en su estado de ánimo, según sus admiradores.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
3.- Las críticas que recibió en redes sociales
Selena mandó un mensaje recientemente sobre la violencia que en redes sociales se percibe. Ella, al ser la figura social más popular en Instagram, se tiene que enfrentar a las críticas de millones de personas.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Por ello, decidió que iba a darse un tiempo porque no quería lidiar con tanto odio.
4.- La recaída de su amiga de Demi Lovato
Muchos también dicen que le afectó mucho la experiencia cercana a la muerte de su amiga de la infancia Demi Lovato. Aunque se separaron, los familiares de ambas cantantes aseguran que el amor entre ellas sigue intacto.
5.- Sus problemas familiares
Cuando intentó nuevamente estar con Justin Bieber tuvo muchos conflictos con su mamá. Nunca se investigó ni se dio seguimiento si la relación con su progenitora había sanado.
Sin embargo, mientras tenían problemas su madre llegó a parar al hospital.