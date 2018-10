¡Lo volvió a hacer! Jennifer López brilló con luz propia y su look metalizado en los AMAs 2018

View this post on Instagram

@jlo proved once again she is "Limitless," when performing her new single at Tuesday's American Music Awards. The age-defying 49-year-old belted out the track from her upcoming movie, "Second Act" hitting theaters in December. Lopez's co-star for the rom-com, Vanessa Hudgens introduced the artist, describing her as "the legend." 📷 Jeff Kravitz, AMA2018/FilmMagic for dcp #amas #americanmusicawards #jenniferlopez #limitless #music #awards