Después que su ex esposa ayudó a Ben Affleck, él se fue con su novia a vacacionar

#JenniferGarner and #BenAffleck have officially #divorced. . . On #Thursday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced after three years of separation and 10 years of #marriage. According to #People, the details and documents were finalized when they met with their lawyers and a judge at Garner's #house. . . The two #married in June 2005 and began the process for filing for a divorce in April 2017. Reportedly, Garner wanted Affleck to be sober before they finalized the divorce and decided on a custody agreement. Affleck recently entered rehab after Garner held an intervention for him, and on the same day they divorced, Affleck completed his 40-day #rehab program and posted about it on #Instagram