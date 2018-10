¿La copia? Kate rompió la misma regla de la realeza que Meghan durante un evento oficial

View this post on Instagram

#katemiddleton is back to royal business! The mom of three visited a School in London as her first royal duty since wrapping up maternity leave. 📷:@chrisjacksongetty #duchessofcambridge Sporting a New hairstyle(slightly shorter and more layered), Kate dressed casually for the outdoor event in an olive green sweater and matching jacket, light brown skinny jeans and her trusty tassel boots, her go-tos for the last 14 years. 👑 The mom of three, who has been on maternity leave since welcoming Prince Louis in April, joined in on a school session and heard from instructors and teacher about how being around nature can help children's mental health and development.