La popular serie de MTV 'The Hills' regresa sumando a la protagonista de 'The OC'

View this post on Instagram

#MischaBarton is joining #TheHills reboot! 😯 MTV announced Wednesday that #TheOC star will join original cast members Heidi Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port on 'The Hills: New Beginnings,' which was announced in August. Click the link in our bio for more details. 📷: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Araya Diaz/Getty Images