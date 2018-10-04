¡Entérate! JLo reveló una de las cosas que más ama de Alex Rodríguez
Jennifer López no tiene problemas para demostrar lo feliz que se siente junto a Alex Rodríguez. La cantante puertorriqueña afirmó que la atención que el expelotero presta a sus hijas es una de las cosas que más le atraen de él.
Así lo confesó JLo en una imagen posteada en su cuenta de Instagram (@JLO) durante la sesión fotográfica de su reciente show celebrado en Las Vegas. "Papi y sus chicas… Una de las cosas que más amo de él… Lo mucho que quiere y cuida de sus hijas", escribió la artista de 49 años.
La foto familiar ya suma más de 670 mil likes y 3.000 comentarios.
Jennifer López, conocida como la Diva del Bronx protagonizó el evento All I Want Las Vegas, que ha dado mucho de qué hablar para la farándula en los últimos días. Y es que uno de los momentos más comentados fue el encuentro con su expareja, el rapero Diddy, a quien saludó desde el escenario. Posteriormente sostuvo una conversación con él y terminaron con un abrazo, imagen que causó revuelo en las redes sociales.
Sin embargo, JLo y Alex han transmitido ser una de las parejas más estables en el mundo de las celebridades. Ambos mantienen el éxito, cercanía y aprovechan cada compartir para dejar claro su amor en las redes sociales.
Getting ready for tonight’s epic finale with the same energy as if it was opening night. . Full speed is the only speed @jlo knows, and that’s one reason why she inspires so many people around the world. Tonight she completes a wild Vegas journey of 120 shows over a record-breaking 3-year residency. . #AllIHave isn’t just the name of the show, it’s what she has given to her audiences every single night. That’s what makes her great. When she hits the stage, the audience gets her best effort. That was true on her first performance, will be true tonight and it has been that way every show in between. She is working as hard today as she does every day and it’s amazing to watch. . Can’t wait to celebrate with the tremendously talented cast and crew that has gone through so much together to create an unforgettable experience for so many people. #jlovegas #finalshow