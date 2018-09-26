Estos son los estrenos que no te puedes perder en Netflix durante todo Octubre

Con octubre a la vuelta de la esquina, ya puedes ir marcando tu calendario, pues los estrenos de la plataforma de streaming serán divertidos, variados y con muchas alternativas para que te quedes en tu casa, revisa la lista y no te pierdas ninguna alternativa:

Desde el primer día de octubre:

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

The Green Mile

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

The Lake House

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

The NeverEnding Story

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

The Shining

Sommersby

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Desde el 02 de octubre:

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Desde el 03 de octubre:

Truth or Dare

Desde el 04 de octubre:

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Desde el 05 de octubre:

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

Desde el 06 de octubre:

Little Things: Season 1

Desde el 08 de octubre:

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Desde el 09 de octubre:

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

Desde el 10 de octubre:

22 July

Pacto de Sangue

Desde el 11 de octubre:

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

Desde el 12 de octubre:

Apostle

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

The Haunting of Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

Desde el 15 de octubre:

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

Desde el 16 de octubre:

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

Desde el 19 de octubre:

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito Salvaje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer: Part 2

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3

The Night Comes for Us

Wanderlust

Desde el 21 de octubre:

Robozuna

Desde el 23 de octubre:

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH

Desde el 24 de octubre:

Bodyguard

Desde el 25 de octubre:

Great News: Season 2

Desde el 26 de octubre:

Been So Long

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

Desde el 27 de octubre:

Girl From Nowhere

Desde el 28 de octubre:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Desde el 30 de octubre:

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

Desde el 31 de octubre:

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY