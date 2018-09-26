Estos son los estrenos que no te puedes perder en Netflix durante todo Octubre
El popular servicio de streaming, Netflix, estrenará durante el mes de octubre docenas de propuestas que te mantendrán pegado a la pantalla
Con octubre a la vuelta de la esquina, ya puedes ir marcando tu calendario, pues los estrenos de la plataforma de streaming serán divertidos, variados y con muchas alternativas para que te quedes en tu casa, revisa la lista y no te pierdas ninguna alternativa:
Desde el primer día de octubre:
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
The Dead Pool
The Devil’s Advocate
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
The Green Mile
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
The Lake House
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
The NeverEnding Story
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She’s Out of My League
The Shining
Sommersby
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Desde el 02 de octubre:
Joe Rogan: Strange Times
MeatEater: Season 7
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Desde el 03 de octubre:
Truth or Dare
Desde el 04 de octubre:
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Desde el 05 de octubre:
Big Mouth: Season 2
Dancing Queen
Élite
Empire Games
Little Things: Season 2
Malevolent
Private Life
Super Monsters Save Halloween
Super Monsters: Season 2
The Rise of Phoenixes
YG Future Strategy Office
Desde el 06 de octubre:
Little Things: Season 1
Desde el 08 de octubre:
Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond
Desde el 09 de octubre:
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4
Desde el 10 de octubre:
22 July
Pacto de Sangue
Desde el 11 de octubre:
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
Desde el 12 de octubre:
Apostle
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
FightWorld
The Haunting of Hill House
The Kindergarten Teacher
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
Desde el 15 de octubre:
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
Desde el 16 de octubre:
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up
Desde el 19 de octubre:
Accidentally in Love
Ask the Doctor
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
Derren Brown: Sacrifice
Distrito Salvaje
Gnome Alone
Haunted
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2
Illang: The Wolf Brigade
Larva Island
Making a Murderer: Part 2
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3
The Night Comes for Us
Wanderlust
Desde el 21 de octubre:
Robozuna
Desde el 23 de octubre:
ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH
Desde el 24 de octubre:
Bodyguard
Desde el 25 de octubre:
Great News: Season 2
Desde el 26 de octubre:
Been So Long
Castlevania: Season 2
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Dovlatov
Jefe
Shirkers
Terrorism Close Calls
Desde el 27 de octubre:
Girl From Nowhere
Desde el 28 de octubre:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Desde el 30 de octubre:
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
The Degenerates
Desde el 31 de octubre:
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
GUN CITY