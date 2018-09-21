Así se vengó Selena Gomez de la serenata que Justin Bieber le hizo a su prometida
La venganza de Selena Gomez
Recientemente Justin Bieber fue captado enfrente del Palacio de Buckingham cantándole a su prometida Hailey Baldwin. El momento se hizo viral por lo romántico de la canción, y porque ambos famosos presumen su amor en todo momento.
Muchos fans de la antigua dupla "Jelena" compararon los momentos y expusieron que Bieber está repitiendo los mismos gestos románticos que alguna vez tuvo con Selena Gomez.
View this post on Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Tal vez solamente sean coincidencias o el famoso necesita un poco más de creatividad. Aún así todos inmediatamente se preocuparon por la reacción de Selena.
Pero ella ha demostrado que está todo menos triste por el compromiso de su ex novio. En todo momento comparte su felicidad, sus éxitos laborales, y sus grandes amistades.
Ella también interpretó una divertida serenata
Mientras que estaba en coche con un guapo joven Gomez empezó también cantar apasionadamente una canción. Entre muchas risas, en un momento espontáneo le hizo competencia a su ex pareja.
La canción es Look Up Child, de Lauren Daigle. Aunque la canción habla sobre la constante búsqueda entre la oscuridad; ella lo hizo con una sonrisa en el rostro y varias carcajadas de fondo.
¿Habrá sido una coincidencia o un modo de burla? De una u otra forma ella ha probado que su felicidad no depende de ningún hombre lo cual es inspirador para muchas personas. ¡Bien Selena!