Noah Centineo declara su amor por Selena Gomez de la manera más romántica posible
El nuevo galán de las pantallas
Ahora ha llegado una nueva promesa a nuestras pantallas: Noah Centineo. Es un guapo actor de 22 años que ha causado sensación por su personaje en A todos los chicos de los que me enamoré una producción de Netflix.
Ahí interpretó a Peter Kavinsky e hizo suspirar a mujeres, y hombres rompiendo la brecha de edad. Fue imposible no enamorarse de su sonrisa coqueta y sus tiernos modos.
Pero alguien ya robó su corazón
Como a todo galán famoso los medios siempre buscan encontrarle pareja y saber quién será la mujer que romperá el corazón de sus fans. n in inicio lo intentaron con Lana Cóndor, la protagonista de A todos los chicos de los que me enamoré.
Esto dado que la química que mostraron en la pantalla era innegable y simplemente los amamos como pareja. Lamentablemente ella ya tiene novio, y pues solamente quedaron como excelentes actores y una respetuosa amistad.
Noah es muy reservado aún con su vida privada y poco sabemos de él. Aunque durante una entrevista contó para la revista “Seventeen” quién siempre será su amor imposible.
“Selena Gómez parece ser una de la personas más geniales. Y ella es una activista, también. Y claramente ella ama el amor y es una persona amorosa. No sé si está claro porque no la conozco, pero se siente de esa manera”.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Y quién no ama a Selena, una de las cantantes y actrices más queridas y admiradas del momento. Mientras él la alaba, todos nosotros tendremos que conformarnos con sus actuaciones y su hermosa sonrisa.