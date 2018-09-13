Hermano de Ariana Grande reveló un emotivo secreto que lo unía con Mac Miller
El hermano de Ariana Grande, Frankie, publicó un tributo sincero a Mac Miller luego del lamentable fallecimiento del cantante.
"Cumplía 30, 60, 90 días limpios y Malcolm estaba allí con un regalo y una tarjeta y palabras de aliento".
Frankie Grande ha publicado un emocionante tributo a Mac Miller después de que el rapero de 26 años murió la semana pasada luego de una sospecha de sobredosis de drogas.
Frankie es el medio hermano mayor de Ariana Grande, quien salió con Miller durante dos años antes de su separación en mayo de este año. Después de que su relación terminó, Ariana publicó en Twitter diciendo que había "tratado de apoyar la sobriedad [de Miller]" y que rezó "desde el fondo de su corazón para que lo descubriera todo".
Tomando su cuenta de Instagram, Frankie publicó una foto en blanco y negro de Miller, cuyo verdadero nombre era Malcolm McCormick, con una larga leyenda describiendo cómo el apoyo de Miller fue "la razón" por la que fue a rehabilitación y se puso sobrio.
"Tengo mi corazón roto por la muerte de Malcolm", comenzó Frankie. "Era un buen amigo y fue maravilloso para mi hermana".
I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm. I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding. Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE. To anyone who needs help, help is there. you just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult… but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE! I am here… and I will continue to be here… for you… Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting… Thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙏💖 AA: (212) 870-3400 NA: (818) 773-9999 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: :800-273-9255
"Fue la razón por la que fui al centro de rehabilitación donde me desintoxicaron de todas las drogas, el alcohol y los medicamentos que estaba tomando, cuando no podía imaginar vivir sin ellos", continuó Frankie.
“Fue el lugar donde encontré la comunidad de apoyo que me mostró que vivir sin drogas era una posibilidad y que nunca lo hubiera descubierto si no fuera por Malcolm. Recuerdo cuando tendría 30, 60, 90 días limpios y Malcolm estaría allí con un regalo y una tarjeta y palabras de aliento, diciéndome que sabía lo difícil que era estar sobrio y lo impresionado que estaba por estar triunfando”.
Frankie pasó a ofrecer palabras de aliento a las personas que actualmente se ocupan de la adicción: "Nuestra enfermedad es fuerte, pero SOMOS MÁS FUERTES y me comprometo a trabajar cada momento de mi vida para mantenerme sobrio para poder estar allí para los demás"..
"Malcolm, amigo mío, serás extrañado", dijo Frankie. "Y sé que estarás orgulloso desde el cielo por cada día que vivo mi vida limpia y sobria".