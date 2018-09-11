Estás viendo:

Por esos 20 looks, la duquesa Meghan fue nombrada la mejor vestida de 2018

La revista People la nombró la mejor vestida de 2018.

Por MB

La revista People la nombró la mejor vestida de 2018. La duquesa Sussex, Meghan Markle, ha dado buenas razones para estar entre las mujeres mejores vestidas del mundo.

Desde su matrimonio con el príncipe Harry, el pasado 19 de mayo, la duquesa Meghan atrae las miradas en cada una de sus apariciones. Ya sea en total black, o con atrevidos colores como el amarillo o con estampados florales, la exactriz ha sabido construirse en estilo en su nueva vida dentro de la realeza británica.

En este post hacemos un repaso por algunos de los looks que Meghan ha lucido desde su matrimonio con el príncipe Harry:

La nueva musa de Givenchy

Impecable con este vestido amarillo

De verde oliva en su primer compromiso fuera de Londres. Dublín

En el bautizo de su sobrino Louis

Look fresco para una boda

El total black le asienta fabulosamnente

En radiante azul

View this post on Instagram

the places Harry & Meghan will stop on the tour: Tuesday 16th October: Sydney, Australia Wednesday 17th October: Dubbo, Australia Thursday 18th October: Melbourne, Australia Friday 19th October: Sydney, Australia Saturday 20th October: Sydney, Australia Sunday 21st October: Sydney, Australia Monday 22nd October: Fraser Island, Australia Tuesday 23rd October: Suva, Fiji Wednesday 24th October: Suva, Fiji Thursday 25th October: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku’alofa, Tonga Friday 26th October: Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia Saturday 27th October: Sydney, Australia Sunday 28th October: Wellington, New Zealand Monday 29th October: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand Tuesday 30th October: Auckland, New Zealand Wednesday 31st October: Rotorua, New Zealand – – – – tags: #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #DuchessOfSussex #DukeOfSussex #England #PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #DukeOfCambridge #DuchessOfCambridge #WindsorCastle #HarryAndMeghan #London #PrinceCharles #BuckinghamPalace #KensingtonPalace #RoyalFamily #Royals #BritishRoyalFamily #MeghanOfSussex #HarryOfSussex #DianaSpencer #LadyDiana #TroopingTheColour #TheTig #MeghanMarkleInstagram #MeghanMarkleThrowbacks #Royal #RoyalBaby

A post shared by Rachel Meghan Markle (@hrhmeghanmarkle) on

Colores tierra

A rayas y con pantalón palazzo

De vestido o pantalón, la duquesa de Sussex se ha convertidom, sin lugar a dudas, en un referente del buen vestir.

