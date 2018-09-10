Por esos 20 'looks', la duquesa Meghan fue nombrada la mejor vestida de 2018
La revista People la nombró la mejor vestida de 2018.
La revista People la nombró la mejor vestida de 2018. La duquesa Sussex, Meghan Markle, ha dado buenas razones para estar entre las mujeres mejores vestidas del mundo.
Desde su matrimonio con el príncipe Harry el pasado 19 de mayo, la duquesa Meghan atrae las miradas en cada una de sus apariciones. Ya sea en total black, con atrevidos colores como el amarillo o con estampados florales, la exactriz ha sabido construirse en estilo en su nueva vida dentro de la realeza británica.
En este post hacemos un repaso por algunos de los looks que Meghan ha lucido desde su matrimonio con el príncipe Harry:
La nueva musa de Givenchy
Impecable con este vestido amarillo
De verde oliva en su primer compromiso fuera de Londres. Dublín
En el bautizo de su sobrino Louis
Look fresco para una boda
El total black le asienta fabulosamnente
En radiante azul
Colores tierra
A rayas y con pantalón palazzo
De vestido o pantalón la duquesa de Sussex se ha convertido sin lugar a dudas en un referente del buen vestir.
