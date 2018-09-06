5 imágenes que corroboran la devoción de los ingleses por la princesa Diana

View this post on Instagram

About Diana: "I thought Diana had a lovely calming manner, soothing. You know how when you meet a princess you bow and there are the formalities, well the children didn't seem to worry about that. They spoke to Diana as a normal person, a friend even. And that's the way she spoke to the children. We spoke about the Red Cross Youth and she was interested in what we did. Then we just chatted about everyday things. The funny thing about it was I said to her: 'What happens when you go home, do you go to another engagement?' She said: 'Oh no I'm going home to have beans on toast and I'm going to watch Eastenders.' That has always stuck in my mind!" Barbara Summerfield, British Red Cross vice-president in Sussex ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "أعتقد بأن ديانا رائعة وكان سلوكها يتسم بالهدوء واﻷريحية. أقصد بذلك أنه حين تلتقي بأميرة تتصرف بشكل رسمي وتنحني وما إلى ذلك، ولكن اﻷطفال في الواقع لم يكترثوا ويقلقوا بشأن هذا كله. تحدثوا مع ديانا وكأنها شخص عادي، أو كصديقة بكل بساطة. وكانت هي تبادل اﻷطفال أطراف الحديث بهذه الطريقة الودودة. تحدثت معها عن دور برنامج منظمة الصليب اﻷحمر البريطاني لرعاية الشباب وأظهرت لي مدى اهتمامها بما نقوم به. وبعد ذلك، تحدثنا عن اﻷمور اليومية، والمضحك في اﻷمر هو عندما سألتها: 'ماذا تفعلين عندما تعودين إلى المنزل؟ هل تحضرين للذهاب إلى جولة أخرى؟'، فأجابتني: 'أوه، لا. سأعود إلى المنزل لتناول الخبز المحمص مع الفاصولياء ولمشاهدة مسلسل إيست إيندرز [دراما تلفزيونية بريطانية بثت ﻷول مرة في عام 1985 وما تزال تبث حتى اليوم].' ولطالما رسخت هذه الصورة عنها في مخيلتي!" باربارا سمرفيلد، نائبة الرئيس التنفيذي لفرع منظمة الصليب اﻷحمر البريطاني في مقاطعة سوسيكس