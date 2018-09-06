5 imágenes que corroboran la devoción de los ingleses por la princesa Diana
Diana de Gales, la reina de corazones de los ingleses en 5 imágenes.
La chica de 19 años que se ganó el amor de su pueblo por hacer realidad uno de sus sueños, convertirse en integrante de la familia real siendo una de ellos. Esa es la historia de amor entre Diana de Gales y el pueblo británico, cuya devoción por la fallecida princesa quedó plasmada en cada acto público.
El carisma de Diana siempre fue envidiado por su esposo Carlos, el heredero de la corona que hacía esfuerzos para ganarse la simpatía de los británicos Las demostraciones de afecto hacia la princesa todavía existen y su imagen es aprovechada hasta en muñecas.
Su funeral fue una prueba de esa conexión entre ella y los ingleses: un millón de personas la despidieron en Londres. Pero el mundo entero también la amaba, más de 2 mil millones de personas siguieron por televisión el evento. En vida, ella era la reina de corazones y te dejamos cinco imágenes que lo prueban.
Su amor más puro
Un adolescente es ayudado por otros tres para entregarle a la entonces futura reina un ramo de flores. Ella sonríe y las recibe con agradecimiento, mientras el joven la mira extasiado. Ese era el efecto que ella causaba.
A boy riding on the shoulders of a friend to deliver flowers to Diana🤗 that's cute!
Su cercanía con el cotidiano estilo de vida de los ingleses fue fundamental para que Diana fuera admirada por pequeños y grandes. En este post, ella habla con una niña sonriente sin mayores formalismos.
“Diana tenía una actitud encantadora y tranquilizadora. Ya sabes cómo cuando te encuentras con una princesa te inclinas y hay formalidades, pero los niños no parecían preocuparse por eso. Hablaron con Diana como una persona normal, incluso como un amigo”, contó una vez Barbara Summerfield, vicepresidenta de la Cruz Roja Británica en Sussex.
About Diana: "I thought Diana had a lovely calming manner, soothing. You know how when you meet a princess you bow and there are the formalities, well the children didn't seem to worry about that. They spoke to Diana as a normal person, a friend even. And that's the way she spoke to the children. We spoke about the Red Cross Youth and she was interested in what we did. Then we just chatted about everyday things. The funny thing about it was I said to her: 'What happens when you go home, do you go to another engagement?' She said: 'Oh no I'm going home to have beans on toast and I'm going to watch Eastenders.' That has always stuck in my mind!" Barbara Summerfield, British Red Cross vice-president in Sussex ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "أعتقد بأن ديانا رائعة وكان سلوكها يتسم بالهدوء واﻷريحية. أقصد بذلك أنه حين تلتقي بأميرة تتصرف بشكل رسمي وتنحني وما إلى ذلك، ولكن اﻷطفال في الواقع لم يكترثوا ويقلقوا بشأن هذا كله. تحدثوا مع ديانا وكأنها شخص عادي، أو كصديقة بكل بساطة. وكانت هي تبادل اﻷطفال أطراف الحديث بهذه الطريقة الودودة. تحدثت معها عن دور برنامج منظمة الصليب اﻷحمر البريطاني لرعاية الشباب وأظهرت لي مدى اهتمامها بما نقوم به. وبعد ذلك، تحدثنا عن اﻷمور اليومية، والمضحك في اﻷمر هو عندما سألتها: 'ماذا تفعلين عندما تعودين إلى المنزل؟ هل تحضرين للذهاب إلى جولة أخرى؟'، فأجابتني: 'أوه، لا. سأعود إلى المنزل لتناول الخبز المحمص مع الفاصولياء ولمشاهدة مسلسل إيست إيندرز [دراما تلفزيونية بريطانية بثت ﻷول مرة في عام 1985 وما تزال تبث حتى اليوم].' ولطالما رسخت هذه الصورة عنها في مخيلتي!" باربارا سمرفيلد، نائبة الرئيس التنفيذي لفرع منظمة الصليب اﻷحمر البريطاني في مقاطعة سوسيكس
“Los abrazos pueden ser muy útiles, especialmente para los niños”, dijo una vez Diana y en este video queda en evidencia esa expresión.
The Private Life Of Princess Diana – Final Part: When she heard that she would no longer be Her Royal Highness, Diana cut out over a hundred charities of which she was a royal patron or president. Her presence will be sadly missed and her love and affection will never be replaced ■ الحياة الخاصة باﻷميرة ديانا – الجزء اﻷخير: عندما علمت بقرار انتزاع لقب 'صاحبة السمو الملكي' [بعد الطلاق] منها، اضطرت ديانا لقطع صلتها بأكثر من مئة مؤسسة خيرية كانت تشغل فيها مناصب ملكية كرئيسة أو كراعية فخرية. وببالغ الحزن، فقدت تلك المؤسسات الخيرية حضورها الداعم وعطفها ورعايتها بشكل لا يمكن تعويضه أبدا
Rendidos a sus pies
Apenas dos meses después de su boda con Carlos, realizaron una gira por Gales donde todos se rendían ante su encanto.
In her own words: "I went to Highgrove a couple of weeks ago to put pressure on basically to see it finished by the end of October. It honestly won't look smart. Just a cosy nest for 'Mr & Mrs Wales' to roost, with bright colours, of course! It's heavenly up here, just having the opportunity to do what you like and walk for miles. I've vanished down many a hole, the husband having not realised, typical! We are touring Wales for 3 days at the end of next month, which will be quite something. I only hope I can survive it!" [In a letter to close friend Margaret Hodge, sent in 14 September 1981] ■ من أقوال اﻷميرة: "ذهبت إلى قصر هايغروف قبل أسبوعين للضغط على العاملين هناك حتى ينجزوا أعمال الترميم والتأثيث في نهاية شهر أكتوبر بالتحديد. في الواقع، لن يكون فخما. مجرد عش دافيء للسيد والسيدة ويلز فقط، ويمتاز بألوان فاتحة وبراقة بالطبع! إن المكان كالجنة رائع جدا، وتتاح لي فيه فرصة القيام بكل ما أريد والمشي ﻷميال طويلة. لقد مشيت كثيرا واختفيت عن اﻷنظار لساعات دون أن يدرك زوجي مكاني كالعادة! سنزور إمارة ويلز معا لمدة ثلاثة أيام في نهاية الشهر القادم. آمل فقط بأن أقوى على البقاء!" [في رسالة إلى صديقتها المقربة مارغريت هودج، أرسلت بتاريخ 14 سبتمبر 1981]
Diana, que sufrió el desamor de su esposo, entendió que su misión era devolverle el cariño que su pueblo le ofrecía a manos llenas. Y así lo expresaba: “Sé que puedo dar amor por un minuto, durante media hora, por un día, por un mes, pero puedo dar. Estoy muy feliz de hacer eso, quiero hacer eso”.
"I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give. I am very happy to do that, I want to do that." – Diana, Princess of Wales❤️ Diana comforting a woman💛