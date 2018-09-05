El polémico comunicado con el que Selena Gómez expresó su decepción con la revista Elle por resultado final de entrevista
Lo que salió publicado en la entrevista no era lo que ella esperaba.
Este martes salió publicada una entrevista exclusiva que la cantante Selena Gómez concedió a la revista Elle, en la que hablaba entre otras cosas sobre su amiga Demi Lovato.
Pero, al parecer lo que salió publicado no fue lo que la intérprete de “Back to you” esperaba, pues horas después de salir la entrevista y estar replicada en miles de medios, publicó una serie de imágenes acompañadas de un texto a través de su Instagram en el que expresó su molestia.
View this post on Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) , but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
“Bien. Hablar desde el corazón durante más de una hora con alguien que pone esos pensamientos en palabras escritas puede ser difícil para mí. Cuanto mayor soy más quiero conseguir que mi voz sea la mía.”, dijo la cantante y aclaró que “tenía tres propósitos con la entrevista: mi trabajo con A21, mi nueva colección con Coach y la música nueva”.
Aquella tarde, con total confianza, Selena Gómez le puso al reportero dos de sus canciones, y se sorprendió al descubrir que también había revelado ese contenido.
Confesó sentirse triste por lo sucedido pero no sorprendida. “Entiendo que los reporteros están trabajando para llamar la atención de un lector, sin embargo, yo siempre trabajaré para asegurar que lo que es público represente mi verdad. Estoy un poco triste aunque no sorprendida. Me conocen a mí y conocen mi corazón. No puedo evitarlo. Así que voy a publicar algunas de mis fotos de la colección y de mi trabajo con A21. Mi corazón”.