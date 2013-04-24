Espectáculos

CARTELERA: Los panoramas imperdibles para este MIÉRCOLES 24

El Hip-hop de SubVerso en Santa Filomena, la exhibición de la película Chaitén en la Universidad de Chile y música dark en vivo en Club Nave Luna son algunas de las variadas opciones que tienes para este miércoles.

Por Ivo Dragojevic

AMANDA: Mango

BAR EL CLAN: Ángelo Pierattini & U2 Lemon + Dj Joaquin & Dj Spiñeira. Compartido un tema de Pierattini “Menta, miel y sangra”

BAR SANTA FILOMENA: SubVerso (foto). Compartimos tema: “Lo que no voy a decir”

CINE CLUB UNIVERSIDAD DE CHILE: Película Chaitén 

CLUB LA FERIA: Jakco Mosquera + Felipe TRBKO

CLUB MILITAR LO CURRO: Mirador Lo Curro

CLUB NAVE LUNA: Phrenetic Tales Records

CLUB SUBTERRANEO: Cream Gang 

EX OZ: Television. Compartimos su tema: “Foxhole”

KAMIKAZE: Felix Dj 

SALSOTECA MAESTRA VIDA: Combo Ginebra. Compartimos tema: “Pasto seco”

SANTO REMEDIO: Camilo Gil + Leonardo Vargas

UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR: Obra Performance

