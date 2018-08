Mira qué popular actriz visitó Puerto Rico en solidaridad por la devastación del huracán María

It’s happening! Follow @lgusamobile to check out my trip to #PuertoRico as I meet with locals who are on the front lines of the hurricane recovery efforts and deliver #LGG7ThinQ phones and service plans. Instagram.com/LGUSAMobile #WhatsItGonnaTake #Ad

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Aug 26, 2018 at 9:36am PDT