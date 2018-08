No vas a creer los divertidos hobbies del príncipe William y la duquesa de Cambridge

A look at one of The Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite jewellery brands: @aspreylondon. The Duchess wears quite a few items from her pre-royal closet still, but perhaps her most worn item is her white gold Asprey 167 button pendant (£3,300), first seen in 2006. The necklace comes from the brand’s 167 collection and features a central amethyst stone surrounded by pavé set stones. It is inspired by the buttons employed in traditional English tailoring. The flagship 167 New Bond Street address is engraved around the edge of the design. Kate continued to wear the necklace many times to royal engagements. In 2017, The Duchess revealed the brand’s £3,100 white gold 167 button earrings that match the pendant. One of The Duchess’ most meaningful pieces of jewellery is her Asprey Woodland charms pendant, debuted in 2013. Kate selected three charms from the collection that reflect her coat of arms that was created before her marriage. The acorn charm (£3,200) is significant to Kate as acorns feature on the Middleton coat of arms, symbolising the three Middleton children. The oak leaf charm (£2,150), also present on the coat of arms, reflects the oak tree that is a traditional symbol of England and of strength; they feature a lot in west Berkshire where Kate grew up. It is unknown what the significance of the mushroom charm (£4,300) is to Kate. The Woodland collection features the likes of butterflies, berries, conkers, “lending a new appreciation of the small and myriad wonders of Britain’s woodlands.” At Wimbledon this year, The Duchess debuted Asprey’s oak leaf small hoop earrings. The £5,000 earrings feature intertwined oak leaves in 18ct yellow gold with pavé diamonds.

