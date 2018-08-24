7 imágenes poco conocidas de Lady Di antes de ser la Princesa Diana de Gales
El 1 de julio de 1961 fue la primera decepción que Diana Frances Spencer tuvo en su corta, pero intensa vida.
El 1 de julio de 1961 fue la primera decepción que Diana Frances Spencer tuvo en su corta, pero intensa vida. Ese día sus padres esperaban que naciera un niño y fue ella quien llegó al mundo. Su niñez y adolescencia fue el preludio de su matrimonio fallido y su muerte trágica e inesperada.
En el documental “Diana en sus propias palabras”, la princesa Diana de Gales reconocía que haber vivido “una infancia muy infeliz”. “Siempre vi llorar a mi madre, mi papá nunca habló de eso; nunca podíamos hacer preguntas”, contó entonces a su profesor de dicción en unos audios, que luego se usaron para la polémica cinta.
Confesó que los problemas entre sus padres se hizo evidente cuando vio a su padre abofetear a su madre, “yo estaba escondida detrás de la puerta llorando. Y recuerdo que mamá lloraba muchísimo”.
Afectos y hobbies
Diana y su hermano menor Charles tuvieron una excelente relación, aquí aparecen en una foto en 1967. Esta imagen fue cedida por el propio conde a la revista People cuando se cumplieron 20 años de la muerte de la princesa.
También en “Diana en sus propias palabras” contó de su afición por el teatro: “Recuerdo las obras de la escuela y la emoción de maquillarme, pero nunca me adelanté a hablar en una obra de teatro. Nunca leí las lecciones en la escuela. Si me pidieran que hiciera algo, mi condición era que lo haría si no tuviera que hablar”.
Su corazón noble tenía espacio para las mascotas, aquí con 11 años, en 1972, fue fotografiada por su padre con su conejillo de indias llamado Peanuts.
Una adolescente más
En 1973 participa en un retrato inédito con su hermana mayor, Lady Sarah, y su hermano menor, realizado por la fotógrafa de la sociedad Madame Yevonde. Tenía 12 años.
A los 17 años ya trabaja como niñera por 16 libras a la semana. En 1978 cuidó durante tres meses a Alexandra, hija del mayor Jeremy Whitaker y de su esposa Philippa. “Diana era muy dulce y risueña, pero bastante tímida e insegura. Cuando me habló del futuro dijo que esperaba convencer a su padre para que la dejara mudarse a Londres y hacer un curso de cocina”, aseguró Marion Ter Reehorst, quien tomó la foto en una visita a los Whitaker.
Su amigo de la infancia, James Colthurst, le tomó estas fotos cuando la princesa tenía 18 años, en los Alpes franceses a donde viajaron para esquiar. La imagen fue revelada en el documental Diana: Persiguiendo un Cuento de Hadas de CNN, transmitido el año pasado.
