Sarah, la amiga que la princesa Diana consoló tras la terrible muerte de su marido en una avalancha

Remembering a very good friend, Major Hugh Lindsay 9th/12th Royal Lancers, who was killed on this day in 1988 while skiing. He had been Equerry to HM Queen Elizabeth. #cavalry #britisharmy #lancers #9th12thlancers #royallancers #hughlindsay #equerry #hm

A post shared by Patrick Baty (@delhispearman) on Mar 10, 2018 at 12:53am PST