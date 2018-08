Este es el perfume que usó Lady Di en su boda y todavía puedes comprar

Wedding of Prince Charles & Lady Diana 🔸Groom: HRH The Prince of Wales 🔸Bride: Lady Diana Spencer 🔸Date: 29 July 1981 🔸Venue: St. Paul's Cathedral 🔸Location: London, United Kingdom 🔸Best Men: •The Prince Andrew (groom's brother) •The Prince Edward (groom's brother) 🔸Bride escorter: The Earl Spencer (bride's father) 🔸Attendants: •Lord Nicholas Windsor (pageboy) •Edward van Cutsem (pageboy) •Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones (bridesmaid) •India Hicks (bridesmaid) •Catherine Cameron (bridesmaid) •Sarah-Jane Gaselee (bridesmaid) •Clementine Hambro (bridesmaid) 🔸Wedding dress: designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, made of ivory silk taffeta, decorated with lace, hand embroidery, sequins, and 10,000 pearls, had a 8 meters (25-foot) train, accessorised with Spencer Tiara. . . Go on my Facebook page (link in bio) to see more photos and to read more about this wedding. . . . #princecharles #charlesprinceofwales #princeofwales #charles #philip #arthur #george #kingcharles #queenelizabethii #dukeofedinburgh #ladydiana #ladydi #princessdiana #dianaprincessofwales #princessofwales #rip #diana #frances #earlspencer #royalwedding #wedding #magic #history #weddingdress #britishroyalfamily #houseofwindsor #spencerfamily #royal #london #uk

A post shared by Royal Europe (@royal_europe_) on Aug 18, 2018 at 6:00pm PDT