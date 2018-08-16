Celebridades reaccionan a la muerte de la legendaria Reina del Soul, Aretha Franklin

Una terrible perdida vive el mundo de la música, la reina del soul, Aretha Franklin falleció la mañana de este jueves 16 de agosto a la edad de 76 años después de una dura lucha contra el cáncer. Fue en su casa de Detroit, Michigan que la reina dio su último respiro acompañada de sus seres queridos y personas más cercanas, como ella lo hizo saber en vida.

Después de que la noticia se diera a conocer en las redes sociales y portales de entretenimiento, las celebridades comenzaron a compartir sus mensajes, sobre todo en Twitter, donde iban reaccionando ante la trágica pérdida que sorprende a todos. Estos fueron algunos de los mensajes más importantes casi en paralelo con la noticia:

El popular cantante y ganador del Grammy,Oscar y Tony, John Legend:

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

La legendario músico Carole King también compartió su sentido mensaje:

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

La comediante y actriz Kathy Griffin

Rest In Peace, Queen pic.twitter.com/57rZh8vHza — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 16, 2018

El actor Kevin Bacon tarareó la popular canción "Respect" que es mundialmente conocida:

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) August 16, 2018

Un icono saludando a otro icono, Barbra Streisand compartió su última foto en vida con Aretha:

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

El famoso actor de Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

El actor Jeff Daniels

We lost a giant. #ArethaFranklin — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) August 16, 2018

Otras reacciones destacadas incluyeron:

Well done, my friend.

Very, very well done.

RIP Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/ST8eDOzDKo — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) August 16, 2018

RIP Queen of Soul #ArethaFranklin. Yours is the first truly great singing voice I remember hearing as a kid by the radio. RESPECT to an absolute legend. — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha. My friend @XoshaRockstar once said “Rock Steady” is the best song to dance to and I think she’s right https://t.co/qhS7SwyQJd — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 16, 2018