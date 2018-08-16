Estás viendo:

Celebridades reaccionan a la muerte de la legendaria Reina del Soul, Aretha Franklin

La mañana de este jueves 16 de agosto falleció el icono del soul, la eterna reina del genero, Aretha Franklin, y así reaccionaron las celebridades

Por Héctor Palmar

Una terrible perdida vive el mundo de la música, la reina del soul, Aretha Franklin falleció la mañana de este jueves 16 de agosto a la edad de 76 años después de una dura lucha contra el cáncer. Fue en su casa de Detroit, Michigan que la reina dio su último respiro acompañada de sus seres queridos y personas más cercanas, como ella lo hizo saber en vida.

Después de que la noticia se diera a conocer en las redes sociales y portales de entretenimiento, las celebridades comenzaron a compartir sus mensajes, sobre todo en Twitter, donde iban reaccionando ante la trágica pérdida que sorprende a todos. Estos fueron algunos de los mensajes más importantes casi en paralelo con la noticia:

El popular cantante y ganador del Grammy,Oscar y Tony, John Legend:

La legendario músico Carole King también compartió su sentido mensaje:

La comediante y actriz Kathy Griffin

El actor Kevin Bacon tarareó la popular canción "Respect" que es mundialmente conocida:

Un icono saludando a otro icono, Barbra Streisand compartió su última foto en vida con Aretha:

El famoso actor de Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda

El actor Jeff Daniels

Otras reacciones destacadas incluyeron:

