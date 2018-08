Meghan y Kendall en duelo de estilos a rayas

At a recent engagement 💗💗 #meghan #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #harryandmeghan #princessmeghan #duchessofsussex #theduchessofsussex #princeharry #princehenry #dukeofsussex #thedukeofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #thedukeandduchessofsussex #britishroyalfamily

A post shared by HRH Meghan Duchess Of Sussex (@hrh_duchessmeghansussex) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT