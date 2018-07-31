La nueva película de terror de 'La Llorona' estará protagonizada por Patricia Velásquez
La historia se centra en una trabajadora social con dos hijos pequeños que son acechados por 'La Llorona'.
La actriz venezolana Patricia Velásquez vuelve a la pantalla grande con una adaptación de 'La Llorona', producida por James Wan, director de 'El Conjuro' y de la saga 'Insidious', y por Gary Dauberman, escritor de 'La Monja' y 'Annabelle'.
La historia ya fue develada: Las risas de unos niños dan paso al llanto terrible de la mujer que ha poblado las leyendas, historias y pesadillas más escalofriantes de los mexicanos. Aunque se trata de una leyenda colonial de México, la trama se sitúa en los años 70 en Los Ángeles, donde hay mucha población mexicana y en general de Latinoamérica. La historia se centra en una trabajadora social con dos hijos pequeños que son acechados por La Llorona.
“Yo crecí en México con esa leyenda. Siempre he pensado que era una historia que había que hacer, pero con mucho cuidado. Cuando me propusieron el proyecto me gustó porque el guion está hecho con muchísimo respeto. Es un relato con el que todos los latinos hemos crecido y, aunque pase el tiempo, todos seguimos creyendo en ella”, dijo Patricia Velásquez, protagonista de la película, quien comparte roles con Linda Cardellini, Sean Patrick Thomas y Raymond Cruz.
@latimes @lalloronamovie @lindacardellini @michaelchaves @raymondcruz_sanchezteam ENTERTAINMENT Why ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ director and cast think the spirit was a presence on the set of the movie By #TRACYBROWN JUL 29, 2018 | 1:25 PM SAN DIEGO The cast and director of "The Curse of La Llorona" share some personal La Llorona memories and explain why they think she was present during the production of the film. The story of La Llorona is one that has been passed down from generation to generation in Latinx households to keep children from misbehaving. Because the story is based on actual folklore, the upcoming movie “The Curse of La Llorona” is just that much more frightening, actor Raymond Cruz said when he and costars Patricia Velasquez and Linda Cardellini, along with director Michael Chaves, stopped by the L.A. Times studio at Comic-Con International: San Diego earlier this month. “The legend of La Llorona has been handed down from generation to generation, especially in the Latin community, where you’re warned that if you don’t behave, La Llorona will get you,” said Cruz. “Not might get you. Will get you.” The folk legend of La Llorona, which is Spanish for the weeping woman, is about a mother who drowned her two young sons in a fit of jealous madness after finding her husband in the arms of a younger woman. She is cursed to roam the Earth looking for other children to snatch away and call her own. The fear caused by this story is very much real, but even more terrifying? There’s a chance La Llorona was a visitor on the set during the production of “The Curse of La Llorona.” “We did have some creepy supernatural occurrences. Half the crew actually does believe the house that we shot in was haunted, and there might have been something to that,” said Chaves. The director added that he’s generally a skeptic about such things, but by the end of the production, just enough “strange stuff” happened to give him some doubts. And the films’ stars definitely believe she was a presence during filming. “I think she was there just making sure we were doing right by her,” said Velasquez. “The Curse of La Llorona” is scheduled to hit theaters April 19,2019
Hace poco, el portal Bloody Disgusting lanzó en la escalofriante sinopsis:
“La Llorona. La mujer que llora. Una aparición terrorífica, encerrada entre el cielo y el infierno, atrapada en un terrible destino sellado por su propia mano. La mera mención de su nombre ha despertado el terror alrededor del mundo durante generaciones. En vida, ahogó a sus hijos en un ataque de celos, lanzándose después al mismo río al mismo tiempo que se ahogaba en su dolor”.
Velásquez es recordada por su interpretación en la exitosa película 'La Momia', donde compartió reparto con Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz y Arnold Vosloo.