Dorothy Dandridge, una actriz que fue humillada y despreciada por ser negra

Dorothy Jean Dandridge (November 9, 1922 – September 8, 1965) was a preeminent American film and theatre actress, singer, dancer, model and entertainer. She is perhaps best known for being the first African-American actress to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1954 film Carmen Jones. . . . . . . . #blackhistory #blackhistorymonth #blackhistoryfacts #blackhistorymoment #blackhistory365 #blackhistorymatters #blackhistoryeveryday #blackhistoryeverymonth #blackexcellence #blackexcellance #blackexcelence #blackexcellency #blackexcellent #dorothydandridge #dorothydandrige #carmenjones #1950s #1954 #blackactors #blackactresses #blackactress #academyawards #academyaward #academyawardwinner

A post shared by Leslie (@kojosweet) on Oct 4, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT