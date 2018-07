El director de 'La Chica Danesa' dirigirá la nueva película musical 'Cats'

I’m on my way but first thank u @iamwill for my shades and @adamburrell for my makeup and @tiffdoeshair for my hair and @rockdbyholly for my nails and @rockdbyholly @sashkajewelry for my square rings #Coachella2018 it’s time for boss lady to have a lil fun!

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 21, 2018 at 6:23pm PDT