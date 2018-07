10 cosas que ocurrirán tras la muerte de Isabel II, nada puede salirse del protocolo

Her Majesty The Queen dressed for the Service Of The Order Of The British Empire. The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the Civil service. It was established on 4 June 1917 by King George V, and comprises five classes across both civil and military divisions, the most senior two of which make the recipient either a knight if male or dame if female. There is also the related British Empire Medal, whose recipients are affiliated with, but not members of, the order. Recommendations for appointments to the Order of the British Empire were originally made on the nomination of the United Kingdom, the self-governing Dominions of the Empire (later Commonwealth) and the Viceroy of India. Nominations continue today from Commonwealth countries that participate in recommending British (Imperial) honours. #britain #queen #queenelizabeth #monarch #monarchy #royal #royalfamily #britishroyals #london #british #buckinghampalace #windsorcastle #windsor #londonbridge #princeharry #princewilliam #katemiddleton #royalty #crown #constitution #princegeorge #riverthames #kingdom #queenvictoria #unitedkingdom #uk #history #tudor #royalwedding #westminster

A post shared by The Royal Family (@britainsmonarchy) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:57am PDT