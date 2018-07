Conoce como fue la increíble transformación de Gary Oldman para la película 'Darkest Hour'

OSCARS 2018: And the winner is…GARY OLDMAN! Thank you to the Academy for an incredible evening. Gary is so deeply honored. Oscar! @darkesthour @focusfeatures @workingtitlefilms @universalpicturesuk @theacademy #garyoldman #darkesthour #oscars

A post shared by Gary Oldman & Gisele Schmidt (@giseleschmidtofficial) on Mar 5, 2018 at 11:20pm PST