¿Quiere volver? Esta actriz que salió de Grey´s Anatomy opinó sobre la temporada 14 de la serie

Had a much needed date night at an incredible restaurant last night with @joshbkelley Sometimes it’s nice to get out of my yoga pants, put on some heels and eat a gorgeous meal someone else cooks and cleans up! And by sometimes I mean all the time! We missed you @rickehoffman but thank you for the amazing dinner recommendation! Let’s go every Friday night from here on out! #thoseheavenlydays are a beautiful meal shared with your one true love ❤️ #labanane #miguelina #christianlouboutin

A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT