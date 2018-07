90 ramos de flores, una cena benéfica y una llamada de sus hijos marcaron el último cumpleaños Lady Di

Princess Diana’s legacy shines as brightly today, on what would’ve been her 57th birthday, as it did while she was alive. Her activism, her joyful spirit, and her effortlessly chic sense of style influence people all over the world every day. 👑-👑-👑-👑-👑-👑-👑 Her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, display her influence on them through fashion constantly. So, to mark Lady Di’s birthday, here are ten of Kate’s and Meghan’s most memorable Diana-inspired looks (so far).

A post shared by The Royal Windsors (@royals_off_the_record) on Jul 1, 2018 at 11:02am PDT