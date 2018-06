La épica dedicatoria de protagonista de "Stranger things" para los que le hicieron cyberbullying

Millie Bobby Brown Wins the Best Performance in a Show Award!

"There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I'm not going to tolerate it and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram!" Say it louder for the people in the back, Millie Bobby Brown 🗣️Watch more of the 2018 Movie & TV Awards at mtvawards.mtv.com!

