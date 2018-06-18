Boda real gay: el primo de la reina Isabel II se casará este verano con su novio
Lord Ivar Mountbatten ha anunciado boda con su pareja este verano. El primo de Isabel II ha sido el primer hombre ligado a la familia real en anunciar que es gay
Lord Ivar Mountbatten da el primer paso. Es el primer hombre en la historia vinculado a una familia real que se casará con una persona del mismo sexo. El primo tercero de la reina Isabel II anunció hace algunos años que es gay, y ahora ha anunciado su boda con otro hombre.
James Coyle será el afortunado novio que complete la pareja gay que hará historia en una capilla privada de la finca de Devon, en el sur de Gran Bretaña, propiedas de Lord Ivar. La boda se celebrará este verano.
Las relaciones de Lord Ivar con la familia real van por partida doble, pues además de primo tercero de la reina Isabel II, es primo hermano del príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo y rey consorte del Reino Unido.
Además de ser el primer allegado a la familia real del Reino Unido en asumir públicamente una relación sentimental con una persona del mismo sexo, Lord Ivar ya ha estado casado.
Su separación de Penelope Thompson, de cuyo matrimonio de 16 años resultaron tres hijas, se consumó hace dos años luego de que asumiera ser gay tras duras batalles internas.
“La ceremonia en sí será muy pequeña. Realmente es solo para las chicas y los familiares cercanos y amigos”, declaró Lord Ivar a Daily Mail.