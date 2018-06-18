Boda real gay: el primo de la reina Isabel II se casará este verano con su novio

Queen’s cousin becomes first member of royal family to come out as gay. ** * A member of the Royal Family has become the first ever to come out as #gay. * #LordIvarMountbatten, who has three children with ex-wife Penelope (Penny) Thompson, came out over the weekend saying he had struggled with his sexuality. * But now, he said he was happy to now be in a partnership with #JamesCoyle, an airline cabin services director. * The couple met while skiing in Verbier, #Switzerland. * James shouted hello to Lord Mountbatten, who is something like 700th in line to the throne, thinking he was a guide he’d been skiing with earlier. There was a mutual attraction and it all snowballed from there. * ‘Penny was aware before we got married,’ he told the Mail on Sunday. ‘I told her I was bisexual, that my attraction went both ways. She was understanding and I will always be grateful to her. * ‘”Coming out” is such a funny phrase but it’s what I suppose I did in a rather roundabout way, emerging to a place I’m happy to be. I have struggled with my sexuality and in some ways I still do; it has been a real journey to reach this point.’ * He added: ‘Being a Mountbatten was never the problem. It was the generation into which I was born. When I was growing up, it was known as “the love that dare not speak its name”, but what’s amazing now is how far we have all come in terms of acceptance.’ * #phcity #phcitytraffic #portharcourt #lagos #abuja #africa #blogger #wesafrica #africa #riversstate #nigeria #regrann

