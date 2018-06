Reina gótica se casó con un vestido de rojo y estremece las redes ¿Nueva tendencia para bodas?

Still feeling the emotional electricity from our wedding last night with @prayers. We are spending today together reliving our vows, our beloved friends love, and all the artful beauty we created together, and I promise to share our epic wedding photos with you all soon as well as a bit more of our feelings about everything – as right now, we are both so overwhelmed with all the Love. Con todo la magia y amor en este mundo…

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Jun 3, 2018 at 3:49pm PDT